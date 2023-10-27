Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Administrative Supplements to Recognize Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Mentorship

The participating Institutes and Centers are inviting applications to support administrative supplements to existing NIH awards to support scientists who have demonstrated compelling commitments and contributions to mentorship and enhancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the biomedical sciences. Funds will support ongoing and future efforts.

The biomedical research enterprise includes a range of research, including basic science, behavioral and social science, and clinical research and will be described hereafter as biomedical research. Excellent mentorship and superior training are critical to developing exceptional future scientists and building a diverse scientific workforce in the U.S. However, these efforts may not always be appropriately recognized or well compensated. As such, the intent of this NOSI is to reach those individuals with limited NIH support.

Mentoring can be defined as “a professional, working alliance in which individuals work together over time to support the personal and professional growth, development, and success of the relational partners through the provision of career and psychosocial support” (NASEM, 2019). Mentorship provides psychosocial and career support, self-efficacy, and science identity; it is also culturally responsive (NASEM, 2019). To date, NIH has supported such efforts via NOT-OD-22-057 and NOT-OD-23-002. This NOSI aims to continue this program into FY 2024.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: NOT-OD-24-001

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: Admin Supp - Administrative Supplement

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/26/2023

Letter of Intent Due Date: Read full announcement