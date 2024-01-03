Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Administrative Supplement for Research and Capacity Building Efforts Related to Bioethical Issues (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)

The NIH Office of Science Policy (OSP) within the Office of the Director (OD) announces the availability of administrative supplements to support 1) research on bioethical issues to develop or support the development of an evidence base that may inform future policy directions, and/or 2) certain efforts to develop or augment bioethics research capacity. Applicants may propose to supplement parent awards focused on bioethics or biomedical and/or health-related behavioral research. The proposed bioethics question, issue, or topic must be clearly articulated. All applications must be within the scope of the parent award.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/2/2024