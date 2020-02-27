Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Availability of Administrative Supplements for the Rare Disease Clinical Research Network (RDCRN)

The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) informs Program Directors/Principal Investigators (PDs/PIs) holding active Rare Diseases Clinical Research Consortia (RDCRC) for the Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network (RDCRN) (U54) awards of the opportunity to submit administrative supplement requests through the NIH Parent Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), PA-18-591, “Administrative Supplements to Existing NIH Grants and Cooperative Agreements (Parent Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional)”.



These supplements may provide short-term and/or catalytic support for projects with a significant and unmet needs. Applicants for the administrative supplements are encouraged to form new collaborations to enhance the reach and impact of the activity. Administrative supplements must add value to the science proposed in the aims of the original project; as such, they must be within the scientific scope of the parent grant. Enthusiasm will be higher for requests that describe a clear outcome and that have the potential for greatest impact across the RDCRN and these outcomes will be subsequently distributed or shared throughout the consortium.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/27/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: