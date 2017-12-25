Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Institutional Research Training Grant (Parent T32)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will award Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Institutional Research Training Grants (T32) to eligible, domestic institutions to enhance predoctoral and postdoctoral research training, including short-term research training, and help ensure that a diverse and highly trained workforce is available to meet the needs of the Nations biomedical, behavioral, and clinical research agenda. Research training programs will incorporate didactic, research, and career development elements to prepare individuals for careers that will have a significant impact on the health-related research needs of the Nation. Programs proposing only short-term research training should not apply to this announcement, but rather to the Kirschstein-NRSA Short-Term Institutional Research Training Grant Program (T35) exclusively reserved for predoctoral, short-term research training (see PA-18-404).



This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) does not allow appointed trainees to lead an independent clinical trial, but does allow them to obtain research experience in a clinical trial led by a mentor or co-mentor.

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/25/2017

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on these dates. However, please note that not all participating Institutes and Centers accept applications at every standard date. Applicants should consult the Table of IC-Specific Information, Requirements and Staff Contacts for specific due dates.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.