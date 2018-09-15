Administrative Supplements for Validation Studies of Analytical Methods for Dietary Supplement Constituents (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The reproducibility and comparability of research on dietary supplements is enhanced by rigorous analytical characterization of key experimental materials and the publication of validated analytical methods that accurately and precisely characterized and quantify constituents in dietary supplement ingredients and products. This FOA builds on existing NIH awards to support the performance and publication of formal single-laboratory validation studies of quantitative analytical methods. The methods proposed for validation must be used to identify and quantify dietary supplement-relevant chemical constituents (i.e., active or marker chemical compounds, adulterants, contaminants) or their metabolites in experimental reagents, raw materials, and/or clinical specimens (for example urine or plasma samples). Methods must have been developed or utilized in fulfillment of the active parent grants specific aims. Candidate constituents for quantitative method validation studies include (but are not limited to): phytochemicals, nutrients, and potentially deleterious substances such as pesticides and mycotoxins. Multi-laboratory validation studies will not be supported through this FOA.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/15/2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable