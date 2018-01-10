Elucidating the Role of the Autonomic Nervous System in Peripheral Metabolism and Metabolic Disease through the Application of Novel Tools and Methodologies (RC2 Clinical Trial Optional)

NIDDK utilizes High Impact, Interdisciplinary Science (RC2) grants to support projects that will lay the foundation for new fields of investigation within the mission of NIDDK. The RC2 is envisioned to use an interdisciplinary approach to generate a research resource and/or foster discovery-based or hypothesis-generating science that can have a significant impact on the broader scientific community.

This targeted FOA specifically seeks to generate scientific advancements addressing the role of the autonomic nervous system in the regulation of peripheral metabolism and its role in diabetes, obesity and related metabolic disease. Interdisciplinary teams may propose to develop resources in the form of novel tools or methodologies that when applied to the autonomic nervous system will contribute to elucidating its functional role in metabolism. Alternatively, teams may focus on novel approaches to address specific knowledge gaps or scientific questions that will significantly contribute to our understanding of role of the autonomic nervous system in metabolism with the goal of accelerating scientific progress in the treatment and prevention of metabolic disease.

Key Dates

Open Date: 10/1/2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: Six weeks prior to the application due date.