Emergency Competitive Revision to Existing NIH Awards (Emergency Supplement - Clinical Trial Optional)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) hereby notify the applicant community that funds may be available for applications based on a presidentially declared disaster under the Stafford Act, a public health emergency declared by the Secretary, HHS, or other local, regional or national disaster. Applications in response to Emergency Guide Notices will be routed directly to the NIH awarding component signed on to the Emergency Guide Notice.

Only applications submitted in response to an Emergency Guide Notice published by an Institute or Center (IC) will be allowed to apply to this Funding Opportunity Announcement.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-20-135

Related Notice for this Announcement: NOT-EB-20-003 Program Contact: Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/1/0001

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable