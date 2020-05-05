Research Project Grant (Parent R01 Clinical Trial Required)
The NIH Research Project Grant supports a discrete, specified, circumscribed project in areas representing the specific interests and competencies of the investigator(s). This Parent Funding Opportunity Announcement requires that at least 1 clinical trial be proposed. The proposed project must be related to the programmatic interests of one or more of the participating NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) based on their scientific missions.
Applicants should note that some ICs (see Related Notices) only accept applications proposing mechanistic studies that meet NIH's definition of a clinical trial through this funding opportunity announcement.
Funding Opportunity Details
Key Dates
5/5/2020
Standard dates apply.
The first standard due date for this FOA is June 5, 2020
All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).
Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.