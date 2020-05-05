NIH Research Project Grant (Parent R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH Research Project Grant supports a discrete, specified, circumscribed project in areas representing the specific interests and competencies of the investigator(s). The proposed project must be related to the programmatic interests of one or more of the participating NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) based on their scientific missions.

This Funding Opportunity Announcement does not accept applications proposing clinical trial(s).

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-20-185

Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/5/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not applicable

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply.

The first application due date for this FOA is June 5, 2020.

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

