NIH Pathway to Independence Award (Parent K99/R00 Independent Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of the NIH Pathway to Independence Award (K99/R00) program is to increase and maintain a strong cohort of new and talented, NIH-supported, independent investigators. This program is designed to facilitate a timely transition of outstanding postdoctoral researchers with a research and/or clinical doctorate degree from mentored, postdoctoral research positions to independent, tenure-track or equivalent faculty positions. The program will provide independent NIH research support during this transition in order to help awardees to launch competitive, independent research careers.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/12/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply.

The first standard application due date for this FOA is June 12, 2020.

