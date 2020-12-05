Mentored Clinical Scientist Research Career Development Award (Parent K08 Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The primary purpose of the NIH Mentored Clinical Scientist Research Career Development Awards (K08) program is to prepare qualified individuals for careers that have a significant impact on the health-related research needs of the Nation. This program represents the continuation of a long-standing NIH program that provides support and "protected time" to individuals with a clinical doctoral degree for an intensive, supervised research career development experience in the fields of biomedical and behavioral research, including translational research.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-20-203

Related Notice for this Announcement: None Program Contact: Activity: K08 - Clinical Investigator Award

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/12/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply.

The first standard application due date for this FOA is June 12, 2020.All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applications are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.