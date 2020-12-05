Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award (Parent K23 Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of the NIH Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award (K23) is to support the career development of individuals with a clinical doctoral degree who have made a commitment to focus their research endeavors on patient-oriented research.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/12/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply.

The first standard application due date for this FOA is June 12, 2020.

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applications are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.