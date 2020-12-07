NIH Support for Conferences and Scientific Meetings (Parent R13 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
The purpose of the NIH Research Conference Grant (R13) is to support high quality conferences that are relevant to the public health and to the scientific mission of the participating Institutes and Centers.
Funding Opportunity Details
PA-20-207
None
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Health Information Center
Key Dates
7/12/2020
Not Applicable
Standard dates apply.
The first standard applicationdue date for this FOA is August 12, 2020
All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).
Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.