Administrative Supplement for Research on Dietary Supplements (Admin Supp-Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) announces the availability of administrative supplements to support research in which the supplemental funding would investigate the role of dietary supplements and/or their ingredients in health maintenance and disease prevention. Parent awards need not be focused on dietary supplements; this FOA may provide support to include dietary supplements within the scope of relevant research projects. Research interests of ODS are not limited to specific health conditions, organ systems or population groups. ODS supports all types of research, including pre-clinical, clinical, behavioral, and epidemiological. Additionally, ODS supports research and training programs that build future research capacity for studying the role of dietary supplements in health and disease prevention. Primary consideration for support will be given to applications that stimulate dietary supplement research where it is lacking or lagging, clarify gaps, opportunities and balance between benefits and risks where data are in conflict, target special population groups where additional science on dietary supplements is needed, and focus on the use of dietary supplements in improving or maintaining health and reducing the risk of chronic disease. This FOA will not support new clinical trials.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-20-227

Related Notice for this Announcement: None Program Contact: Padma Maruvada Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/15/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable