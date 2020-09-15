Validation Studies of Analytical Methods for Dietary Supplement Constituents (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The rigor and reproducibility of research on dietary supplements is enhanced by rigorous characterization of key experimental resources and biological samples. The dissemination of analytical methods that are validated to accurately and reliably characterize dietary supplements and quantify their constituents and/or metabolites is vital for both basic and clinical research. This FOA builds on existing NIH awards to support the performance and publication of formal single-laboratory validation studies of analytical methods for dietary supplements and other natural products. The method(s) proposed for validation must be used to identify and/or quantify dietary supplement-relevant ingredients or constituents (i.e., active or marker chemical compounds, adulterants, contaminants) or their metabolites in experimental reagents, raw materials, and/or clinical specimens (e.g., urine or plasma samples). The method(s) must already be developed or utilized in fulfillment of the active parent grant's specific aims. Candidate constituents for method validation studies include (but are not limited to): phytochemicals, nutrients, and potentially deleterious substances such as pesticides and mycotoxins. Multi-laboratory validation studies will not be supported through this FOA.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-20-252

Related Notices or Announcements: NOT-OD-20-128 Program Contact: Padma Maruvada, Ph.D. Activities: See the Full Announcement for the list of all related Activities. NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/15/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable