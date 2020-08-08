PHS 2020-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH, CDC, and FDA for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Required)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), issued by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), invites eligible United States small business concerns (SBCs) to submit Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant applications. United States SBCs that have the research capabilities and technological expertise to contribute to the R and D mission(s) of the NIH, CDC, and FDA awarding components identified in this FOA are encouraged to submit SBIR grant applications in response to identified topics (see PHS 2019-2 SBIR/STTR Program Descriptions and Research Topics for NIH, CDC, and FDA.

This Parent Funding Opportunity Announcement requires that at least 1 clinical trial be proposed. The proposed project must be related to the programmatic interests of one or more of the participating NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) based on their scientific missions.

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/8/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.