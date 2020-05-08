PHS 2020-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH for Small Business Technology Transfer Grant Applications (Parent STTR [R41/R42] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), issued by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) invites eligible United States small business concerns (SBCs) to submit Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant applications. United States SBCs that have the research capabilities and technological expertise to contribute to the R and D mission(s) of the NIH awarding components identified in this FOA are encouraged to submit STTR grant applications in response to identified topics (see PHS 2019-2 SBIR/STTR Program Descriptions and Research Topics for NIH, CDC, and FDA.

This Parent Funding Opportunity Announcement does not accept clinical trials.

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/5/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.