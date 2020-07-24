Successor-in-Interest (Type 6 Parent Clinical Trial Optional)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) hereby notify recipient organizations holding specific types of NIH grants, listed in the full Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), that applications for change of recipient organization status, often referred to in this announcement as Successor-In-Interest, may be submitted to this FOA. Applications for change of recipient organization status are considered prior approval requests (as described in Section 8.1.2.8 of the NIH Grants Policy Statement) and will be routed for consideration directly to the Grants Management Specialist named in the current award.

Although successor-in-interest requests may be submitted through this FOA, there is no guarantee that an award will be transferred to the new organization. All applicants are encouraged to discuss potential requests with the awarding IC before submission.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-20-275

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: For any scientific or research-related questions on this Successor-in-Interest announcement please contact the Program Officer listed on the NoA of the most recent award. Activities: See the Full Announcement for the list of all related Activities. NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/24/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable