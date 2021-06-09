Comprehensive Care for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus from Populations with Health Disparities (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support innovative multidisciplinary and multi-level research designed to develop and/or test interventions to optimize care of persons with Type 2 diabetes from populations with health/health care disparities concordant with evidence-based guidelines. NIH-designated health disparity populations include racial and ethnic minorities (Blacks/African Americans, Hispanics/Latinos, American Indians/Alaska Natives, Asians, Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders), sexual and gender minorities, socioeconomically disadvantaged populations, and underserved rural populations. Proposed projects would be expected to develop and/or test patient-centered strategies, which in addition to optimal glycemic control, would aim at completing other recommended guidelines (e.g., annual eye/foot and urine albumin exam, optimal blood pressure control, intake of ACEIs or ARBs/statin/aspirin and influenza/pneumonia vaccines).

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/6/2021