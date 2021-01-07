Change of Recipient Organization (Type 7 Parent Clinical Trial Optional)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) hereby notify recipient organizations holding specific types of NIH grants, listed in the full Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), that applications for change of recipient organization may be submitted to this FOA. This assumes such a change is programmatically permitted for the particular grant. Applications for change of recipient organization are considered prior approval requests (as described in Section 8.1.2.7 of the NIH Grants Policy Statement) and will be routed for consideration directly to the Grants Management Specialist named in the current award.

Although requests for change of recipient organization may be submitted through this FOA, there is no guarantee that an award will be transferred to the new organization. All applicants are encouraged to discuss potential requests with the awarding IC before submission.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-21-268

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/1/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable