Administrative Supplements to Promote Diversity in Small Businesses-SBIR/STTR (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hereby notify Small Business Concerns (SBCs) holding Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants that funds are available for administrative supplements to improve the diversity of the research workforce by recruiting and supporting students, postdoctorates, and eligible investigators from groups that have been shown to be nationally underrepresented in health-related research or in the SBIR and STTR programs. This supplement opportunity is also available to PD(s)/PI(s) of research grants who are or become disabled and need additional support to accommodate their disability in order to continue to work on the research project. Administrative supplements must support work within the scope of the original project.

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is designed specifically for applicants proposing research that does not involve leading an independent clinical trial, a clinical trial feasibility study, or an ancillary study to a clinical trial. Applicants to this FOA are permitted to propose research experience in a clinical trial led by a mentor or co-mentor.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/10/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable