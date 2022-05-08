PHS 2022-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH for Small Business Technology Transfer Grant Applications (Parent STTR [R41/R42] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), issued by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) invites eligible United States small businesses to submit Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant applications. United States small businesses that have the research capabilities and technological expertise to contribute to the R and D mission(s) of the NIH awarding components identified in this FOA are encouraged to submit STTR grant applications in response to identified topics (see PHS 2022-2 SBIR/STTR Program Descriptions and Research Topics for NIH, CDC, and FDA).

This Parent Funding Opportunity Announcement does not accept clinical trials.

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/5/2022