Administrative Supplements to Promote Diversity in Research and Development Small Businesses SBIR/STTR (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hereby notify Small Business Concerns (SBCs) whose research is supported by SBIR and STTR grants that funds are available for administrative supplements to enhance the diversity of the research and entrepreneurial workforce by recruiting, mentoring, and supporting students, postdoctoral scholars, and eligible investigators from diverse backgrounds, including those from groups that have been shown to be underrepresented in health-related research. The activities proposed in the supplement application must fall within the scope of the parent grant, and simultaneously advance the objectives of the parent grant and support the research training and professional development of the supplement candidate.



This administrative supplement is designed to provide support for research and entrepreneurial experiences for individuals from diverse backgrounds from undergraduate to the faculty level. Continuation of this program in the future will depend on evaluation of the career outcomes of the supported individuals and other measures as discussed in Section VI. Evaluation.



In all cases, the proposed research experience must be an integral part of the approved ongoing research of the parent award and must have the potential to contribute significantly to the research career development of the candidate.



For the purpose of this announcement, SBCs are encouraged to recruit individuals who will enhance diversity of the national research and entrepreneurial workforce, including those from groups that have been shown to be underrepresented in health-related research. Please note that consistent with NIH practice and applicable law, funded programs may not use the race, ethnicity, or sex of prospective program participants or faculty as an eligibility or selection criteria. The race, ethnicity, or sex of candidates will not be considered in the application review process or when making funding decisions.



Note: This NOFO is designed specifically for applicants proposing research that does not involve leading an independent clinical trial, a clinical trial feasibility study, or an ancillary clinical trial. Applicants to this NOFO are permitted to propose research experience in a clinical trial led by a mentor or co-mentor.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/13/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable