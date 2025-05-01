NIAID, NIDDK, NIDA, and NIAAA Research Opportunities for New and "At-Risk" Investigators (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

SRF Reissue - The purpose of this notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) is to encourage applications for research projects within the mission of either the NIAID mission or the NIDDK. This NOFO seeks to support either (a) a New Investigator (NI), an individual who has not previously competed successfully for substantial, independent funding from NIH, or (b) are an 'At-Risk' investigator, an individual who had prior support as a PD/PI on a substantial independent research award and unless successful in securing a substantial research grant award in the current fiscal year, will have no substantial research grant funding in the following fiscal year, from diverse backgrounds, including those from groups underrepresented in the health-related sciences. The purpose of this funding opportunity announcement is to encourage applications for research projects within the mission of either the NIAID or the NIDDK.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-25-249

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/5/2025