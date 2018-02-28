Academic-Industrial Partnerships for Translation of Technologies for Diagnosis and Treatment (R01 - Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to stimulate efforts to translate scientific discoveries and engineering developments into methods or tools that address problems in basic research to understand disease, or in applied research to assess risk, detect, prevent, diagnose, treat, and/or manage disease. The rationale is to deliver new capabilities to meet evolving requirements for technologies and methods relevant to the advance of research and delivery of care in pre-clinical, clinical and non-clinical settings, domestic or foreign, for conditions and diseases within the missions of participating institutes.

This FOA specifies a partnership structure that is expected to help bridge gaps in knowledge and experience by engaging the strengths of academic, industrial, and other investigators. The partners on each application should establish an inter-disciplinary, multi-institutional research team to work in strategic alliance to implement a coherent strategy to develop and translate a solution to their chosen problem. They are expected to plan, design, and validate that it is will be suitable for end users. Each partnership should include at least one academic and one industrial organization. Each partnership should plan to transition a technology, method, assay, device, and/or system from a demonstration of possibility to a status useful in the chosen setting. Funding may be requested to enhance, adapt, optimize, validate, and otherwise translate technologies that address problems in biology, pathology, risk assessment, diagnosis, treatment, and/or monitoring of disease status.

This FOA defines innovation as likelihood to deliver a new capability to end users..

This FOA will support clinical trials that test functionality, or validate performance in the chosen setting. This FOA is not intended to support commercial production, basic research projects, or straight clinical trials that lack translation as the primary motivation

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/28/2018

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not applicable

Application Due Date: The first due date for all types of applications allowed for this FOA is March 8, 2018. Thereafter Standard dates apply, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on these dates.

