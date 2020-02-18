Limited Competition: NIDDK Program Projects (P01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) invites submission of investigator-initiated Research Program Project Grant (P01) renewal (Type 2) applications. The proposed programs should address scientific areas relevant to the NIDDK mission including diabetes, selected endocrine and metabolic diseases, obesity, digestive diseases and nutrition, and kidney, urologic and hematologic diseases, as well as new approaches to prevent, treat and cure these diseases, including clinical research. A description of NIDDK scientific program areas can be found at https://www.niddk.nih.gov/about-niddk/research-areas.

Key Dates

Open Date: 2/18/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to the application due date

Application Due Date: March 18, 2020, thereafter Standard dates apply.

The first standard due date for this FOA is May 25, 2020.

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.