Centers for AIDS Research (P30 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to invite applications for the Centers for AIDS Research (CFAR) program to provide administrative and shared research support to enhance HIV/AIDS research. CFARs provide core facilities, expertise, resources, and services not readily obtained otherwise through more traditional funding mechanisms. The program emphasizes interdisciplinary collaboration across all areas of HIV/AIDS research.

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/29/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to the application due date