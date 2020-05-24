Native American Research Centers for Health (NARCH) (S06 Clinical Trial Optional)

The National Institute of General Medical Sciences, in conjunction with the Institutes/Centers of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) listed above in the "Components of Participating Organizations" section and the Indian Health Service (IHS), invites applications from federally recognized Tribes and Tribal organizations for the Native American Research Centers for Health (NARCH) initiative. The objective of the NARCH initiative is to support opportunities for conducting research and career enhancement opportunities to meet health needs prioritized by American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities. The NARCH initiative also supports infrastructure and capacity building to ensure enable research sustainability and increased competitiveness of the Centers in their efforts of facilitating strong research environments relevant to the health needs of AI/AN communities.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/24/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to the application due date

Application Due Date: June 24, 2020; June 24, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.