SBIR/STTR Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program Technical Assistance (SB1, Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to encourage applications from small business concerns (SBCs) to the newly re-authorized Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) program. The FOA aims to facilitate the transition of previously funded SBIR and STTR Phase II and Phase IIB projects to the commercialization stage by providing additional support for technical assistance not typically supported through Phase II or Phase IIB grants or contracts. This may include preparation of documents for a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission, development of an intellectual property strategy, and/or planning for a clinical trial. Although a significant amount of the work in a CRP award may be subcontracted to other organizations, the SBC is expected to maintain oversight and management of the R and D throughout the award.

Clinical trials not accepted under this FOA.

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/8/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to the application due date

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.