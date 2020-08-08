SBIR/STTR Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program Technical Assistance and Late Stage Development (SB1, Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to encourage applications from small business concerns (SBCs) to the newly re-authorized Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) program. The FOA aims to facilitate the transition of previously or currently funded SBIR and STTR Phase II and Phase IIB projects to the commercialization stage by providing additional support for technical assistance and later stage research and development (R and D) not typically supported through Phase II or Phase IIB grants or contracts. This may include independent replication of key studies, Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, clinical studies, manufacturing costs, regulatory assistance, or a combination of services. Although a significant amount of the work in a CRP award may be subcontracted to other institutions, the Small Business Concern (SBC) is expected to maintain oversight and management of the R and D throughout the award.

Clinical Trials are not accepted under this FOA.

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/8/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to the application due date

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.