Gastrointestinal (GI) and Microbiome Explorers: Development of Swallowable Smart Pills or Devices for Precision Nutrition, Microbiome and Digestive Disease Applications (R21/R33 Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement is to support the development of tools/devices for sampling or monitoring of diet- GI (contents and mucosa) and microbial interactions (GI- Microbiome Explorer). It is anticipated that successful completion of the projects completed under this FOA will yield implementable devices/tools for gastroenterological research or other clinical applications, along with monitoring and sampling of GI contents and/or mucosa to examine diet-host-microbiome interactions for clinical research or diagnostic applications.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/18/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 18, 2020; May 8, 2021