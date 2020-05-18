Gastrointestinal (GI) and Microbiome Explorers: Development of Swallowable Smart Pills or Devices for Precision Nutrition, Microbiome and Digestive Disease Applications (R21/R33 Clinical Trial Required)
The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement is to support the development of tools/devices for sampling or monitoring of diet- GI (contents and mucosa) and microbial interactions (GI- Microbiome Explorer). It is anticipated that successful completion of the projects completed under this FOA will yield implementable devices/tools for gastroenterological research or other clinical applications, along with monitoring and sampling of GI contents and/or mucosa to examine diet-host-microbiome interactions for clinical research or diagnostic applications.
Funding Opportunity Details
PAR-20-133
NOT-OD-19-128; NOT-OD-19-137
Key Dates
5/18/2020
May 18, 2020; May 8, 2021
June 18, 2020; June 8, 2021 All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.