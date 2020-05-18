Development of Wearable Smart Devices for Continuous Monitoring of Circulating Nutrients, Metabolites and Hormones (R21/R33 Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement is to develop tools and devices that can continuously monitor a broader range of nutrients, metabolites and/or metabolic signals for advancing precision nutrition, microbiome, and circadian metabolism research.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/18/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 18, 2020; May 08, 2021