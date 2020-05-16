Catalytic Tool and Technology Development in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement is to promote development of innovative, enabling tools and technologies in the areas of kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/16/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply.

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.