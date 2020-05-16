  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. Catalytic Tool and Technology Development in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
View Current Funding Opportunities

Catalytic Tool and Technology Development in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement is to promote development of innovative, enabling tools and technologies in the areas of kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases.

Funding Opportunity Details

PAR-20-140
NOT-OD-19-128NOT-OD-19-137

Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.

Key Dates

5/16/2020

Not Applicable

Standard dates apply.

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.