Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C/TL1 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this funding opportunity is to solicit new Institutional Network Awards (U2C/TL1) to cultivate a highly integrated cohort of people and resources to accelerate kidney, urologic and hematologic research. To maximize integration and promote a true trainee community, Institutions are invited to submit a single, unified U2C/TL1 application to engage, recruit, prepare and sustain the next generation of kidney, urology, and hematology researchers. Applications covering a single metropolitan area are strongly encouraged (see Section III.3).

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/28/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to the application due date

Application Due Date: September 28, 2020, September 28, 2021, September 28, 2022

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.