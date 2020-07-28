Community Interventions to Address the Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic among Health Disparity and Vulnerable Populations (R01- Clinical Trial Optional)

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) encourages applications to implement and evaluate community interventions testing 1) the impacts of mitigation strategies to prevent COVID-19 transmission in NIH-designated health disparity populations and other vulnerable groups; and 2) already implemented, new, or adapted interventions to address the adverse psychosocial, behavioral, and socioeconomic consequences of the pandemic on the health of these groups.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-20-237

Related Notice for this Announcement: None Program Contact: Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/28/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable