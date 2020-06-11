Limited Competition: Lasker Clinical Research Scholars Transition Award (R00 Clinical Trial Optional)

The Lasker Clinical Research Scholars Program supports research activities during the early stage careers of independent clinical researchers. This FOA offers the opportunity for current Lasker awardees (Si2) to apply for the transition phase (R00) of the program. In the R00 phase, successful Si2 scholars will receive up to 5 years of NIH support for their research at an extramural research facility.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-20-315

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/6/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: Rolling receipt dates: December 6, 2020 â€“ January 31, 2021; February 1, 2021 â€“ May 31, 2021; June 1, 2021 â€“ September 30, 2021; October 1, 2021 â€“ January 31, 2022; February 1, 2022 â€“ May 31, 2022; June 1, 2022 â€“ September 30, 2022; October 1, 2022- January 31, 2023; February 1, 2023 - May 31, 2023; June 1, 2023 â€“ September 30, 2023

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applications are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.