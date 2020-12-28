NIDDK Education Program Grants (R25 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH Research Education Program (R25) supports research education activities in the mission areas of the NIH. The overarching goal of this R25 program is to support educational activities that complement and/or enhance the training of a workforce to meet the nations biomedical, behavioral and clinical research needs.

To accomplish the stated over-arching goal, this FOA will support creative educational activities with a primary focus on:

Courses for Skills Development

Research Experiences

These courses for skill development and research experiences must fall within NIDDK's mission areas. NIDDK support research training skill

development and research experiences on diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases; digestive diseases, nutritional disorders, and obesity; and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/28/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: January 28, 2021; January 28, 2022; January 31, 2023

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.