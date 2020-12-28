  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. NIDDK Education Program Grants (R25 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
View Current Funding Opportunities

NIDDK Education Program Grants (R25 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH Research Education Program (R25) supports research education activities in the mission areas of the NIH. The overarching goal of this R25 program is to support educational activities that complement and/or enhance the training of a workforce to meet the nations biomedical, behavioral and clinical research needs.
To accomplish the stated over-arching goal, this FOA will support creative educational activities with a primary focus on:
Courses for Skills Development
Research Experiences
These courses for skill development and research experiences must fall within NIDDK's mission areas. NIDDK support research training skill
development and research experiences on diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases; digestive diseases, nutritional disorders, and obesity; and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases

Funding Opportunity Details

PAR-21-034
None

Arthur Castle, Ph.D.; David E. Saslowsky, Ph.D.; Victoria Spruance, Ph.D.

Key Dates

12/28/2020

Not Applicable

January 28, 2021; January 28, 2022; January 31, 2023 &#160;

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.