Stephen I. Katz Early Stage Investigator Research Project Grant (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The Stephen I. Katz Early Stage Investigator Research Project Grant supports an innovative project that represents a change in research direction for an early stage investigator (ESI) and for which no preliminary data exist. Applications submitted to this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) may not include preliminary data.

The proposed project must be related to the programmatic interests of one or more of the participating NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) based on their scientific missions.

This Funding Opportunity Announcement does not accept applications proposing clinical trials.

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/26/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: January 26, 2021; May 26, 2021; September 28, 2021; January 26, 2022; May 26, 2022; September 27, 2022; January 26, 2023; May 26, 2023; September 26, 2023

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s)

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.