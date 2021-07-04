Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV/AIDS and Aging (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This FOA encourages applications at the intersection of HIV and aging by addressing two overarching objectives: 1) to improve understanding of biological, clinical, and socio-behavioral aspects of aging through the lens of HIV infection and its treatment; and 2) to improve approaches for testing, prevention, and treatment of HIV infection, and management of HIV-related comorbidities, co-infections, and complications in different populations and cultural settings by applying our current understanding of aging science. Applications appropriate to this FOA should be consistent with the scientific priorities outlined by the NIH Office of AIDS Research (OAR) as described in NOT-OD-20-018.

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/7/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable