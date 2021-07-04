Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV/AIDS and Aging (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)

This FOA encourages applications at the intersection of HIV and aging by addressing two overarching objectives: 1) to improve understanding of biological, clinical, and socio-behavioral aspects of aging through the lens of HIV infection and its treatment; and 2) to improve approaches for testing, prevention, and treatment of HIV infection, and management of HIV-related comorbidities, co-infections, and complications in different populations and cultural settings by applying our current understanding of aging science. Studies that move the science of HIV and aging into new directions with little or no preliminary data are appropriate for this activity code.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-21-069

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contacts: Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D; Jeni Smits Activity: R21 - Exploratory/Developmental Grant NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/7/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable