NIDDK High Risk Multi-Center Clinical Study Implementation Planning Cooperative Agreements (U34 Clinical Trial Optional)

NIDDK supports investigator-initiated, high-risk multi-center (more than one center) clinical studies through a two-part process that may include an implementation planning cooperative agreement (U34). The U34 is designed to: 1) Permit early peer review of the rationale for the proposed clinical study; 2) Permit assessment of the design and protocol of the proposed study; 3) Provide support for the development of documents needed for the conduct of the study, including a manual of operations; and 4) Support the development of other essential elements required for the conduct of the clinical study. The proposed clinical study should be hypothesis-driven and focus on a disease in the mission of NIDDK. Consultation with NIDDK scientific staff is strongly encouraged prior to the submission of the U34 application.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/9/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 9,2021: January 17, 2022; September 13, 2022; May 8, 2023 and January 15, 2024

Application Due Date: June 9, 2021, February 17, 2022, October 13, 2022, June 8, 2023 and February 15, 2024

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.