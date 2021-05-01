NIDDK High Risk Multi-Center Clinical Study Cooperative Agreement (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

This FOA invites applications for investigator-initiated, high-risk multi-center clinical trials involving m?o?r?e? ?t?h?a?n? ?o?n?e? clinical center. Proposed trials should be hypothesis-driven, have the potential to change clinical practice and/or public health, and focus on a disease relevant to the mission of NIDDK. Planning activities must be completed prior to submission and are not permitted under this FOA. Applicants who require a planning phase may first apply for an implementation planning cooperative agreement (U34; see TEMP9971).Consultation with NIDDK Scientific/Research staff is strongly encouraged prior to the submission of either a U34 or U01 application.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-21-102

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/5/2021