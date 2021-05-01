NIDDK High Risk Multi-Center Clinical Study Cooperative Agreement (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This FOA invites applications for investigator-initiated, high-risk multi-center observational studies involving more than one clinical center. Proposed studies should be hypothesis-driven and focus on a disease relevant to the mission of NIDDK. Planning activities must be completed prior to submission and are not permitted under this FOA. Applicants who require a planning phase may first apply for an implementation planning cooperative agreement (U34; see TEMP9971).Consultation with NIDDK Scientific/?R?e?s?e?a?r?c?h staff is strongly encouraged prior to the submission of either a U34 or U01 application.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/5/2021

Letter of Intent Due Date: 30 days prior to application due date

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply.

The first standard due date for this FOA is February 5, 2021

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s).

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.