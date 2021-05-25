Academic Research Enhancement Award for Undergraduate-Focused Institutions (R15 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Academic Research Enhancement Award (AREA) for Undergraduate-Focused Institutions is to support small scale research grants at institutions that do not receive substantial funding from the NIH, with an emphasis on providing biomedical research experiences primarily for undergraduate students, and enhancing the research environment at these applicant institutions. Eligible institutions must award baccalaureate science degrees, and have received less than 6 million dollars per year of NIH support (total costs) in 4 of the last 7 fiscal years.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-21-155

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Karl F. Malik, Ph.D.; Aretina Perry-Jones Activity: R15 - Academic Research Enhancement Award (AREA)

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/25/2021