Support for Research Excellence (SuRE) Award (R16 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

SuRE is a research capacity building program designed to develop and sustain research excellence in U.S. higher education institutions that receive limited NIH research support and serve students from groups underrepresented in biomedical research NOT-OD-20-031 with an emphasis on providing students with research opportunities and enriching the research environment at the applicant institutions.

The purpose of SuRE awards is to provide research grant support for faculty investigators at eligible institutions who haveprior experience in leading externally-funded, independent research butare not currently funded by any NIH Research Project Grants with the exception of SuRE or SuRE-First awards.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-21-169

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Lawrence Agodoa, M.D., FACP Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/26/2021