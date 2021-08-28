Support for Research Excellence First Independent Research (SuRE-First) Award (R16 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

SuRE is a research capacity building program designed to develop and sustain research excellence in U.S. higher education institutions that receive limited NIH research support and serve students from groups underrepresented in biomedical research (see NOT-OD-20-031) with an emphasis on providing students with research opportunities and enriching the research environments at the applicant institutions.

The purpose of SuRE-First awards is to support research grants for faculty investigators at eligible institutions who have not had prior independent external research grants.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-21-173

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Lawrence Agodoa, M.D., FACP Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/28/2021