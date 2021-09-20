Identification and Characterization of Bioactive Microbial Metabolites for Advancing Research on Microbe-Diet-Host Interactions (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of the Funding Opportunity Announcement is to invite applications to identify and characterizemicrobial metabolites that will establish causal associations between microbial metabolism and host health and disease. Data acquired through this initiative will be used to create aknowledgebase of microbial metabolites and associated functions that will be provided to the research community. Development of the database and knowledge portal for these awards will be supported under a separate initiative: RFA-DK-21-014, namely Identification and Characterization of Bioactive Microbial Metabolites for Advancing Research on Microbe-Diet-Host Interactions Knowledgebase Management Center U24 Resource-Related Research Projects Cooperative Agreements.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/20/2021