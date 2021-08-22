Time-Sensitive Obesity Policy and Program Evaluation (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) establishes an accelerated review/award process to support time-sensitive research to evaluate a new policy or program that is likely to influence obesity related behaviors (e.g., dietary intake, physical activity, or sedentary behavior) and/or weight outcomes in an effort to prevent or reduce obesity. This FOA is intended to support research where opportunities for empirical study are, by their very nature, only available through expedited review and funding. All applications to this FOA must demonstrate that the evaluation of an obesity related policy and /or program offers an uncommon and scientifically compelling research opportunity that will only be available if the research is initiated with minimum delay. For these reasons, applications in response to this time-sensitive FOA are not eligible for re-submission. It is intended that eligible applications selected for funding will be awarded within 4 months of the application due date. However, administrative requirements and other unforeseen circumstances may delay issuance dates beyond that timeline.
Funding Opportunity Details
PAR-21-305
None
Mary Evans, Ph.D.; Pamela L. Thornton, Ph.D.; Michele L. Barnard, PhD; Elizabeth Gutierrez
Key Dates
8/22/2021
Not Applicable
September 22, 2021; October 14, 2021; November 9, 2021; December 9, 2021; January 10, 2022; February 10, 2022; March 10, 2022; April 11, 2022; May 10, 2022; June 9, 2022; July 11, 2022; August 9, 2022; September 9, 2022; October 7, 2022; November 9, 2022; December 9, 2022; January 10, 2023; February 9, 2023; March 9, 2023; April 11, 2023; May 9, 2023; June 9, 2023; July 11, 2023; August 9, 2023; September 8, 2023; October 10, 2023; November 9, 2023; December 11, 2023; January 9, 2024; February 9, 2024; March 8, 2024; April 9, 2024; May 8, 2024; June 10, 2024, July 9, 2024; August 9, 2024; and September 10, 2024 All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applicants are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.