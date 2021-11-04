Limited Competition: Research Resource for Human Organs and Tissues (U42 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support a Research Resource for Human Organs and Tissues to provide continued availability of human tissues and organs to biomedical researchers. The research resource is expected to facilitate the procurement and preservation of human tissues and organs as well as the distribution of these materials to qualified biomedical researchers.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-22-056

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Kristin M. Abraham, Ph.D. Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/25/2021