U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. Limited Competition: Research Resource for Human Organs and Tissues (U42 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
View Current Funding Opportunities

Limited Competition: Research Resource for Human Organs and Tissues (U42 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to support a Research Resource for Human Organs and Tissues to provide continued availability of human tissues and organs to biomedical researchers. The research resource is expected to facilitate the procurement and preservation of human tissues and organs as well as the distribution of these materials to qualified biomedical researchers.

Funding Opportunity Details

PAR-22-056
None

Kristin M. Abraham, Ph.D.

Key Dates

12/25/2021

Not applicable