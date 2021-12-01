High Impact, Interdisciplinary Science in NIDDK Research Areas (RC2 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of the High Impact, Interdisciplinary Science grants program is to support high impact ideas that may lay the foundation for new fields of investigation within the mission of NIDDK. The interdisciplinary approach encouraged by this FOA is envisioned to generate a research resource and/or foster discovery-based or hypothesis-generating science that can have a significant impact on the broader scientific community.This FOA seeks novel approaches in areas that address specific knowledge gaps, scientific opportunities, new technologies, data generation, or research methods that will advance the area in significant ways designed to accelerate scientific progress in the understanding, treatment, and prevention of diseases within the mission of the NIDDK.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/1/2022